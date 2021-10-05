Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

On Air

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 1 PLAYLIST (04/10/21)

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

Guess who’s back with a brand new rap? It’s Nervous Nellies. Check below for the complete playlist, and see further down if you like seeing the full setlist in social media form.


View this post on Instagram

Tune into SYN each Monday from 11pm to midnight, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.

October 5th 2021
Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Nervous Nellies

logo for Nervous Nellies Rewind
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 5

The 5th and final Nervous Nellies Rewind covers segments from episodes 10-12 of the April-July 2021 radio season of Nervous Nellies.

logo for Nervous Nellies Rewind
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 4

Nervous Nellies Rewind Part 4 includes noteworthy segments from episodes 8-9 of the April-July 2021 radio season of Nervous Nellies.

logo for Nervous Nellies Rewind
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 3

Nervous Nellies Rewind Part 3 includes the Nervous Nelly and tic of the week from episodes 6-7 of the April-July 2021 radio […]

Related Content

logo for Nervous Nellies Rewind
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 2

logo for Nervous Nellies Rewind
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 1

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 12 PLAYLIST (5/07/21)