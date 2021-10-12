On Air
NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 2 PLAYLIST (11/10/21)
Not satisfied with just one showing, Nervous Nellies comes back for more with episode 2. Check below for a partial episode playlist (and one lone straggler song embed), and see further down for the full setlist in its original order.
Tune into SYN each Monday from 11pm to midnight, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.
Bailey Wall
October 12th 2021Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: ambient, electronic, Instrumental, Season 4 2021
