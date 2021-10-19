NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 3 PLAYLIST (18/10/21)

If you’ve ever felt nervous in your life, episode 3 of Nervous Nellies is here for you! Peep the partial playlist, and see further down for linkouts to the lone stragglers and the full setlist.

<a href="https://mouseonmarstj.bandcamp.com/album/instrumentals">Instrumentals by Mouse On Mars</a>

<a href="https://zonotope.bandcamp.com/album/excellent-realms">Excellent Realms by Zonotope™</a>



View this post on Instagram

Tune into SYN each Monday from 11pm to midnight, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.