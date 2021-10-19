On Air
NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 3 PLAYLIST (18/10/21)
If you’ve ever felt nervous in your life, episode 3 of Nervous Nellies is here for you! Peep the partial playlist, and see further down for linkouts to the lone stragglers and the full setlist.
Tune into SYN each Monday from 11pm to midnight, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.
Bailey Wall
October 19th 2021Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: ambient, electronic, Instrumental, Season 4 2021
