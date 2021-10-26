NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 4 PLAYLIST (25/10/21)

Nervous Nellies brings out the big guns with episode 4! Check out the partial playlist, and see further down for the lone straggler embeds and the full setlist in its original order.

<a href="https://dendycrew.com/album/microdendy-02-soda-cozy">microdendy 02: soda cozy ⇒ by dendy crew</a>

<a href="https://dendycrew.com/track/boomer-land-instrumental">boomer land (instrumental) by hell orbs</a>

Tune into SYN each Monday from 11pm to midnight, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.