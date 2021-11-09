On Air
NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 6 PLAYLIST (8/11/21)
Nervous Nellies episode 6 lives up to its family name by sounding nervous. Check it out! See below for the partial playlist, and scroll further down for the lone straggler embeds and original setlist.
Tune into SYN each Monday from 11pm to midnight, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.
Bailey Wall
November 9th 2021Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: ambient, electronic, Instrumental, Season 4 2021
