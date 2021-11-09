Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

On Air

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 6 PLAYLIST (8/11/21)

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

Nervous Nellies episode 6 lives up to its family name by sounding nervous. Check it out! See below for the partial playlist, and scroll further down for the lone straggler embeds and original setlist.


View this post on Instagram

Tune into SYN each Monday from 11pm to midnight, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.

November 9th 2021
Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Nervous Nellies

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 5 PLAYLIST (1/11/21)

Episode 5 of Nervous Nellies is here and full of beans! Have a listen.

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 4 PLAYLIST (25/10/21)

Nervous Nellies brings out the big guns with episode 4!

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 3 PLAYLIST (18/10/21)

If you’ve ever felt nervous in your life, episode 3 of Nervous Nellies is here for you!

Related Content

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 2 PLAYLIST (11/10/21)

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 1 PLAYLIST (04/10/21)

logo for Nervous Nellies Rewind
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 5