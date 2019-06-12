Screen Shot 2019-05-03 at 2.57.43 pm

Netball

This week Moni talks with April and Sarah about the Suncorp super netball. The girls also discuss the Netball world cup and give their tips on who will come out victorious. Sarah asked some serious questions during the teach me segment and April gave her opinion on the expansion on the netball league.

June 12th 2019
