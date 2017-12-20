1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

SYN 90.7

NEW AND APPROVED: Ali Barter

Ali Barter stands in front of a billboard
Listen to Episode

Jake chats with Melbourne singer, songwriter and musician Ali Barter about the reception of her debut album, A Suitable Girl, the influence of the 1990s grunge scene on her music, and diversity in the festival scene.

For more information about where you can catch Ali, including her supporting shows with The Preatures and Ball Park Music, check out her website.

Guests

Ali Barter

Jake Stevens

December 20th 2017
