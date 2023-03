New & Approved – 18/03/2023

New & Approved – 6-8PM, Saturday 18 March

Angel Olsen – Nothing’s Free

Mick Harvey, Amanda Acevedo – Milk & Honey

Christine and the Queens – To Be Honest

Strange Ranger – Rain So Hard

Black Market Karma – Dead Trajectory

Fazerdaze – Flood Into

AUNDREY GUILLAUME – chaos in the office

McKinley Dixon – Run Run Run

Tiny Ruins – Dogs Dreaming

Miya Follick – Mommy

Can’t Swim – i heard they found you face down inside your living room’

Aoife Nessa Frances – Automatic Love

Hollow Hand – Before Tomorrow

obli – Another Man

Robinson – Things Aren’t Nice in Paradise

Nation of Language – Sole Obsession

Baxter Duty – Aylesbury boy (Ft. JGrrey)

longstoryshort – HER

Shallowhalo – Renaissance Affair

St Paul & The Broken Bones – Lovely Love Song

Ferby – Angel

Layo & Bushwacka! – Love Story (Paul Woolford Remix)

Temps – partygatorresurrection (Ft. Open Mike Eagle, me oh myrior, Montaigne, Low Growl, bb tombo)

Skinny Pelembe – Don’t Be Another