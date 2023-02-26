New & Approved – 25/02/2023

New & Approved – Saturday, 25 February

Gengahr – A Ladder

Tove Lo – Borderline

Caroline Polachek – Welcome To My Island

Two Shell – Love Him

Mae Stephens – If We Ever Broke Up

chlothegod – Camille

Eaves Wilder – Are You Diagnosed

beabadoobee – Glue Song

Bartees Strange – Tisched Off

Elouise – Giant Feelings

Thus Love – Centrefield

ON – Break You

The Lemon Twigs – Any Time Of Day

Piri & Tommy – Updown

Ruti – So Much More

Desire Marea – Be Free

Girl Scout – Run Me Over

Wesley Joseph – Sgar Drive (Ft. DEAN)

Jody And The Jerms – Started Something

Withered Hand – Waking Up

Magnolia Park, Ethan Ross – Do or Die

Rema – Holiday

The Noise Who Runs – Beautiful Perhaps

Lakecia Benjamin, Dianne Reeves – Mercy

