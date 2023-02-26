new-and-approved-logo-2021

On Air

New & Approved – 25/02/2023

New & Approved – Saturday, 25 February

Gengahr – A Ladder
Tove Lo – Borderline
Caroline Polachek – Welcome To My Island
Two Shell – Love Him
Mae Stephens – If We Ever Broke Up
chlothegod – Camille
Eaves Wilder – Are You Diagnosed
beabadoobee – Glue Song
Bartees Strange – Tisched Off
Elouise – Giant Feelings
Thus Love – Centrefield
ON – Break You
The Lemon Twigs – Any Time Of Day
Piri & Tommy – Updown
Ruti – So Much More
Desire Marea – Be Free
Girl Scout – Run Me Over
Wesley Joseph – Sgar Drive (Ft. DEAN)
Jody And The Jerms – Started Something
Withered Hand – Waking Up
Magnolia Park, Ethan Ross – Do or Die
Rema – Holiday
The Noise Who Runs – Beautiful Perhaps
Lakecia Benjamin, Dianne Reeves – Mercy

Get in touch with New & Approved – [email protected]

content

February 26th 2023
Read more by content
Category:
Share
Donate to SYNOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

More by New & Approved

New & Approved host Louis Parkinson with Biig Piig
new-and-approved-logo-2021
New & Approved

Biig Piig Interview

Louis is joined in the studio by Biig Piig, the 24 year old Irish artist now based in London/LA, who is in […]

zouma
new-and-approved-logo-2021
New & Approved

Yumi Zouma Interview

Matt has an extensive discussion with Charlie of Yumi Zouma, concerning many aspects of the band’s musicality. Part of New & Approved’s […]

MICHELLE-credit-Daniel-Dorsa-4-web-1
new-and-approved-logo-2021
New & Approved

MICHELLE Interview

Paul has a chat with the NY-based indie group MICHELLE about the band’s dynamics and evolving in style and sound. Aired on […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport