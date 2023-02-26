On Air
New & Approved – 25/02/2023
New & Approved – Saturday, 25 February
Gengahr – A Ladder
Tove Lo – Borderline
Caroline Polachek – Welcome To My Island
Two Shell – Love Him
Mae Stephens – If We Ever Broke Up
chlothegod – Camille
Eaves Wilder – Are You Diagnosed
beabadoobee – Glue Song
Bartees Strange – Tisched Off
Elouise – Giant Feelings
Thus Love – Centrefield
ON – Break You
The Lemon Twigs – Any Time Of Day
Piri & Tommy – Updown
Ruti – So Much More
Desire Marea – Be Free
Girl Scout – Run Me Over
Wesley Joseph – Sgar Drive (Ft. DEAN)
Jody And The Jerms – Started Something
Withered Hand – Waking Up
Magnolia Park, Ethan Ross – Do or Die
Rema – Holiday
The Noise Who Runs – Beautiful Perhaps
Lakecia Benjamin, Dianne Reeves – Mercy
Get in touch with New & Approved – [email protected]
