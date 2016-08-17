1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

New & Approved: Alex Lahey IV (05.08.16)

Alex Lahey dropped by the studios for an extended chat with Amy about being repped by Tegan and Sara, unintentionally creating a concept EP, selling part of her identity to help fund recording, and her tips for making the most of BIGSOUND. She also performend an acoustic version of ‘Ivy League’, the opening track on her debut EP ‘B-Grade University’.

Amy Hall
Producer
August 17th 2016
