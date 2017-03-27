1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

SYN 90.7

NEW AND APPROVED: APES

apes_0
Listen to Episode

Matilda sat down with Apes backstage at their Geelong show to get an update on their upcoming album (it’s done but not done) and their new video for Filter (it wasn’t done but it is now and you can watch it HERE).

They also took this selfie 🙂

IMG_0069

March 27th 2017
Read more by jackhollenberg
Category: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by New and Approved

Spoon_Crop
1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png
New and Approved

New and Approved: Spoon

Britt, Rob and Jim of legendary American rock band Spoon joined Ro in studio to discuss their new record Hot Thoughts, shows in basements and some of […]

vincent-sole
1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png
New and Approved

NEW AND APPROVED: VINCENT SOLE

Ro sat down with Melbourne singer/songwriter/producer Vincent Sole ahead of his debut live dates. They discussed how Vincent started making music, his inspirations, and […]

unnamed
1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png
New and Approved

NEW AND APPROVED: ROSS HENRY

Jack had a chat with Ross Henry about his stunning new single and video Flux. Hear the inspiration behind the track and Ross’ plans for […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
Pop Culture
Science
Sport