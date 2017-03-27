SYN 90.7
NEW AND APPROVED: APES
Matilda sat down with Apes backstage at their Geelong show to get an update on their upcoming album (it’s done but not done) and their new video for Filter (it wasn’t done but it is now and you can watch it HERE).
They also took this selfie 🙂
