SYN 90.7
New and Approved: The Big Moon
Celia from UK 4 piece The Big Moon joined Ro to talk about their upcoming record, Love In The 4th Dimension and how they came to be in the studio with Marika Hackman.
Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E8 – 31/3/17.
More by New and Approved
New and Approved: Spoon
Britt, Rob and Jim of legendary American rock band Spoon joined Ro in studio to discuss their new record Hot Thoughts, shows in basements and some of […]
NEW AND APPROVED: VINCENT SOLE
Ro sat down with Melbourne singer/songwriter/producer Vincent Sole ahead of his debut live dates. They discussed how Vincent started making music, his inspirations, and […]
NEW AND APPROVED: ROSS HENRY
Jack had a chat with Ross Henry about his stunning new single and video Flux. Hear the inspiration behind the track and Ross’ plans for […]