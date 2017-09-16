SYN 90.7
NEW AND APPROVED: Billie Eilish
Teen pop rising star Billie Eilish stopped by the studio for a chat before a sold out show at The Toff. She spoke to Jack about her debut EP dont smile at me, why she doesn’t tell people her age, and what we can expect from her later this year.
Listen to dont smile at me here and watch the video for “bellyache” here.
Photos by Jack Hollenberg
