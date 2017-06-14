1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

NEW AND APPROVED: Bleachers

You might not have heard his name but you have definitely heard his music. As well as being the lead guitarist in indie pop band fun., Jack Antonoff has written hits with Taylor Swift, Sia, Lorde and many more, and picked up three Grammys for his work. He just released his second solo album as Bleachers, Gone Now, and we were lucky enough to get a call from Jack to hear all about it.

You can listen to Gone Now and watch the video for Don’t Take The Money here.

June 14th 2017
