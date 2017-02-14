SYN 90.7
New and Approved: Broadway Sounds
A couple of hours before their hometown show at Melbourne’s Gasometer Hotel, Andrew from the glorious Broadway Sounds phoned in. We talked about the creative process and the differences between their ‘live band’ and ‘recording community’ collective.
Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E2 – 10/2/17.
Ro Flack
February 14th 2017Read more by Ro Flack
Category: Audio
Topics: Music
Tags: Broadway Sounds
