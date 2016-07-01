SYN 90.7
New & Approved: Broods IV (17.06.16)
Ahead of the release of their second album ‘Conscious’, Amy had a chat to Georgia from Kiwi brother-sister duo, Broods, about moving to LA, collaborating with Lorde, celebrating emotional tendencies, and being July babies.
