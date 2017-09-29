SYN 90.7
NEW AND APPROVED: Cults
Katie spoke on the phone to Brian from US duo Cults about their upcoming third album, Offering.
Check out Cults’ latest single “I Took Your Picture With My Eyes Closed” here.
September 29th 2017
