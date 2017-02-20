SYN 90.7
New and Approved: My Echo
Brenton from My Echo phoned in to talk about the long road to their debut album Brothers (set to drop on March 3rd). We also got an insight into the bands’ close bond and upcoming tour.
Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E3 – 17/2/17.
