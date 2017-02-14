SYN 90.7
New and Approved: The Franklin Electric
Jon Matte from Canadian outfit The Franklin Electric joins Ro to talk new record Blue Ceilings and spending the last couple of months touring the country with Half Moon Run and Woodlock.
Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E1 – 3/2/17.
Ro Flack
February 14th 2017Read more by Ro Flack
Category: Audio
Topics: Music
Tags: The Franklin Electric
