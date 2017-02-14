1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

New and Approved: The Franklin Electric

TFE
Jon Matte from Canadian outfit The Franklin Electric joins Ro to talk new record Blue Ceilings and spending the last couple of months touring the country with Half Moon Run and Woodlock.

Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E1 – 3/2/17.

February 14th 2017
Read more by Ro Flack
