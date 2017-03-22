SYN 90.7
New and Approved: Holly Throsby
Sydney singer, songwriter and novelist Holly Throsby joined the show to chat her new record After A Time – her first solo release in almost 5 years.
Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E7 – 17/3/17.
