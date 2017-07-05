1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

SYN 90.7

NEW AND APPROVED: Jules Sheldon

jules pic
Listen to Episode

Local artist Jules Sheldon dropped by the studio to tell us about his new single Unwilled Love from his forthcoming third album Bloodshed & Serenity. Hear about how he left behind his folk roots and explored his identity through a new sound.

Jules is launching Unwilled Love at The Old Bar on Thursday July 13th – details here.

July 5th 2017
