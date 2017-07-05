SYN 90.7
NEW AND APPROVED: Jules Sheldon
Local artist Jules Sheldon dropped by the studio to tell us about his new single Unwilled Love from his forthcoming third album Bloodshed & Serenity. Hear about how he left behind his folk roots and explored his identity through a new sound.
Jules is launching Unwilled Love at The Old Bar on Thursday July 13th – details here.
jackhollenberg
July 5th 2017Read more by jackhollenberg
More by New and Approved
NEW AND APPROVED: The Money War
Jack and Bridget were joined in the studio by Perth’s The Money War during their tour with Holy Holy for a chat […]
NEW AND APPROVED: Bleachers
You might not have heard his name but you have definitely heard his music. As well as being the lead guitarist in […]
NEW AND APPROVED: Winston Surfshirt
The boys from Sydney’s Winston Surfshirt joined Jack and Matilda in the studio for a chat before their second sold out show […]