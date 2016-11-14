SYN 90.7
New & Approved: Julia Jacklin IV (11.11.16)
In the midst of a UK tour supporting Whitney, Julia Jacklin took some time out to chat to Amy about getting an international record deal before one at home, the anxieties of getting older, and how life has changed since she wrote her debut album.
Amy Hall
November 14th 2016Read more by Amy Hall
Category: Audio, Audio
Topics: Music
Tags: interview, Julia Jacklin, New and Approved
