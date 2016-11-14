1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

SYN 90.7

New & Approved: Julia Jacklin IV (11.11.16)

Julia-Jacklin
Listen to Episode

In the midst of a UK tour supporting Whitney, Julia Jacklin took some time out to chat to Amy about getting an international record deal before one at home, the anxieties of getting older, and how life has changed since she wrote her debut album.

 

November 14th 2016
