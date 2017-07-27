SYN 90.7
NEW AND APPROVED: Julien Baker
Tennessee singer-songwriter Julien Baker stopped by the studio for a chat with Julia Sansone during her visit for Splendour In The Grass. Hear them talk about the Babadook, drop bears, opening for Paramore and some of Julien’s favourite new local acts.
