1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

SYN 90.7

NEW AND APPROVED: Julien Baker

0006514842_10
Listen to Episode

Tennessee singer-songwriter Julien Baker stopped by the studio for a chat with Julia Sansone during her visit for Splendour In The Grass. Hear them talk about the Babadook, drop bears, opening for Paramore and some of Julien’s favourite new local acts.

July 27th 2017
Read more by jackhollenberg
Category: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by New and Approved

jules pic
1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png
New and Approved

NEW AND APPROVED: Jules Sheldon

Local artist Jules Sheldon dropped by the studio to tell us about his new single Unwilled Love from his forthcoming third album […]

TheMoneyWar.ZalKanga-Parabia-48-Recall-General-Image
1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png
New and Approved

NEW AND APPROVED: The Money War

Jack and Bridget were joined in the studio by Perth’s The Money War during their tour with Holy Holy for a chat […]

bleachers-2017-cr-Daniel-Silbert-billboard-1548
1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png
New and Approved

NEW AND APPROVED: Bleachers

You might not have heard his name but you have definitely heard his music. As well as being the lead guitarist in […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport