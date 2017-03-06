1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

New and Approved: Lanks

Lanks joined the show to discuss an upcoming collaboration with his grandmother, Valda Cuming, which will see Valda’s home hosting an exhibition of her workAlexander Biggs, Hayden Calnin and Lanks himself will be playing a set at this very special show.

Photo by Ro Flack.
Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E5 – 03/3/17.

March 6th 2017
