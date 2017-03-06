SYN 90.7
New and Approved: Lanks
Lanks joined the show to discuss an upcoming collaboration with his grandmother, Valda Cuming, which will see Valda’s home hosting an exhibition of her work. Alexander Biggs, Hayden Calnin and Lanks himself will be playing a set at this very special show.
Photo by Ro Flack.
Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E5 – 03/3/17.
