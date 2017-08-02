SYN 90.7
NEW AND APPROVED: The Lemon Twigs
Marty Maraca and Elliot Eggshaker sat down with New York brothers The Lemon Twigs while they were in the country for Splendour. They spoke about kangaroo meat, their writing/recording process, making art when you’re young, Pirates of the Carribean and much much more.
Stay tuned for The Lemon Twigs’ EP Brothers of Destruction, out 22nd September 2017.
More by New and Approved
NEW AND APPROVED: Lea Porcelain
Germany’s finest new indie electronic duo answered some questions for us. Their debut album ‘Hymns To The Night’ is out now and […]
REVIEW: Asgeir leaves The Forum in an Afterglow
The Forum was abuzz with a sold out crowd, who were there to catch the last flecks of Splendour in the Grass. […]
NEW AND APPROVED: Julien Baker
Tennessee singer-songwriter Julien Baker stopped by the studio for a chat with Julia Sansone during her visit for Splendour In The Grass. […]