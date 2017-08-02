NEW AND APPROVED: The Lemon Twigs

Marty Maraca and Elliot Eggshaker sat down with New York brothers The Lemon Twigs while they were in the country for Splendour. They spoke about kangaroo meat, their writing/recording process, making art when you’re young, Pirates of the Carribean and much much more.

Stay tuned for The Lemon Twigs’ EP Brothers of Destruction, out 22nd September 2017.