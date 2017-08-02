1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

SYN 90.7

NEW AND APPROVED: The Lemon Twigs

The-Lemon-Twigs-1500x1000
Listen to Episode

Marty Maraca and Elliot Eggshaker sat down with New York brothers The Lemon Twigs while they were in the country for Splendour. They spoke about  kangaroo meat, their writing/recording process, making art when you’re young, Pirates of the Carribean and much much more.

Stay tuned for The Lemon Twigs’ EP Brothers of Destruction, out 22nd September 2017.

August 2nd 2017
Read more by jackhollenberg
Category: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by New and Approved

ob_fd7389_lea-porcelain-music-asj
1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png
New and Approved

NEW AND APPROVED: Lea Porcelain

Germany’s finest new indie electronic duo answered some questions for us. Their debut album ‘Hymns To The Night’ is out now and […]

backgroundimage
1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png
New and Approved

REVIEW: Asgeir leaves The Forum in an Afterglow

The Forum was abuzz with a sold out crowd, who were there to catch the last flecks of Splendour in the Grass. […]

0006514842_10
1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png
New and Approved

NEW AND APPROVED: Julien Baker

Tennessee singer-songwriter Julien Baker stopped by the studio for a chat with Julia Sansone during her visit for Splendour In The Grass. […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport