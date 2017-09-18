SYN 90.7
NEW AND APPROVED: Louis Baker
Soulful Wellington singer/songwriter Louis Baker joined us in the studio for a chat and acoustic performance of his latest single Addict ahead of some east coast shows.
Find Louis’ music and get tickets for his shows on his website.
jackhollenberg
September 18th 2017Read more by jackhollenberg
More by New and Approved
NEW AND APPROVED: Billie Eilish
Teen pop rising star Billie Eilish stopped by the studio for a chat before a sold out show at The Toff. She spoke […]
NEW AND APPROVED: The Lemon Twigs
Marty Maraca and Elliot Eggshaker sat down with New York brothers The Lemon Twigs while they were in the country for Splendour. […]
NEW AND APPROVED: Lea Porcelain
Germany’s finest new indie electronic duo answered some questions for us. Their debut album ‘Hymns To The Night’ is out now and […]