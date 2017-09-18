1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

SYN 90.7

NEW AND APPROVED: Louis Baker

0009238388_10
Listen to Episode

Soulful Wellington singer/songwriter Louis Baker joined us in the studio for a chat and acoustic performance of his latest single Addict ahead of some east coast shows.

Find Louis’ music and get tickets for his shows on his website.

September 18th 2017
Read more by jackhollenberg
Category: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by New and Approved

IMG_4525
1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png
New and Approved

NEW AND APPROVED: Billie Eilish

Teen pop rising star Billie Eilish stopped by the studio for a chat before a sold out show at The Toff. She spoke […]

The-Lemon-Twigs-1500x1000
1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png
New and Approved

NEW AND APPROVED: The Lemon Twigs

Marty Maraca and Elliot Eggshaker sat down with New York brothers The Lemon Twigs while they were in the country for Splendour. […]

ob_fd7389_lea-porcelain-music-asj
1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png
New and Approved

NEW AND APPROVED: Lea Porcelain

Germany’s finest new indie electronic duo answered some questions for us. Their debut album ‘Hymns To The Night’ is out now and […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport