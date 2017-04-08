SYN 90.7
New and Approved: Marika Hackman
Marika Hackman is taking a bold new direction on upcoming record I’m Not Your Man. She phoned in to tell us all about it, as well giving us an insight into working with her BFF’s in The Big Moon.
Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E9 – 7/4/17.
