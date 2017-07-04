SYN 90.7
NEW AND APPROVED: The Money War
Jack and Bridget were joined in the studio by Perth’s The Money War during their tour with Holy Holy for a chat about their new music. Hear about how road trip in the States influenced their EP and all about their eclectic artwork and merch designs. They also performed a gorgeous acoustic rendition of their latest single, Right Kind Of Love.
jackhollenberg
July 4th 2017Read more by jackhollenberg
More by New and Approved
NEW AND APPROVED: Bleachers
You might not have heard his name but you have definitely heard his music. As well as being the lead guitarist in […]
NEW AND APPROVED: Winston Surfshirt
The boys from Sydney’s Winston Surfshirt joined Jack and Matilda in the studio for a chat before their second sold out show […]
NEW AND APPROVED: Golden Vessel
Brisbane’s Golden Vessel AKA Max Byrne joined Bridget and Katie on the phone for a nice chat about his upcoming east coast […]