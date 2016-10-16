SYN 90.7
NEW & APPROVED: Montaigne IV (14.10.16)
Towards the end of her sold-out national tour, Montaigne dropped by the studios to chat to Amy about confidence, privilege and being an ARIA nominee.
***Content Warning***
This interview contains information about sexual assault, which may be triggering to survivors. If any of the issues raised in this interview have affected you, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732
