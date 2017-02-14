1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

New and Approved: Mosquito Coast

Conor from Mosquito Coast called in to chat with Ro about the bands’ new record Television Love, a subsequent national tour, as well their experiences creating and collaborating in the WA music scene.

Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E2 – 10/2/17.

