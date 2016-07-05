SYN 90.7
New & Approved: Ngaiire IV (24.06.16)
In the midst of her ‘Blastoma’ album tour, Ngaiire popped in to chat to Amy about love, loss, responsibilty, and wanting to throw money at her talented friends.
Contributors
Contributor:
Amy Hall
Contributor title:
Producer
