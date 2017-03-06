1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

New and Approved: Phebe Starr

In the lead up to latest EP Chronicles, Sydney based pop artist Phebe Starr phoned in for a chat. Ro and Phebe bonded over growing up as country kids, and talked about not letting anyone (or anything) get in the way of your art.

Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E4 – 24/2/17.

March 6th 2017
