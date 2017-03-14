SYN 90.7
NEW AND APPROVED: PLASTIC
Louis and Levi from Melbourne band Plastic joined Ro in the studio just after dropping their new single ‘Has Anyone Told You You’re Alive?’ They covered everything from diss tracks to burger-flipping DJs and a great time was had by all.
You can catch Plastic launching their new single at Bar Open on March 31.
Photo by Ro Flack
More by New and Approved
NEW AND APPROVED: FLUX PAVILION
English producer and DJ Flux Pavilion joined New and Approved EP Jack on the phone for a chat about his new music, […]
New and Approved: Lanks
Lanks joined the show to discuss an upcoming collaboration with his grandmother, Valda Cuming, which will see Valda’s home hosting an exhibition […]
New and Approved: Phebe Starr
In the lead up to latest EP Chronicles, Sydney based pop artist Phebe Starr phoned in for a chat. Ro and Phebe bonded over growing up as […]