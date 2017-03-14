1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

NEW AND APPROVED: PLASTIC

Louis and Levi from Melbourne band Plastic joined Ro in the studio just after dropping their new single ‘Has Anyone Told You You’re Alive?’ They covered everything from diss tracks to burger-flipping DJs and a great time was had by all.

You can catch Plastic launching their new single at Bar Open on March 31.

Photo by Ro Flack

March 14th 2017
