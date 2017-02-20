1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

New and Approved: PVT

Dave from iconic Australian electronic band PVT phoned in to take us through their latest record New Spirit and give an insight into how they interpret the deep layers of their music live.

Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E3 – 17/2/17.

February 20th 2017
