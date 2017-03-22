1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

SYN 90.7

New and Approved: The Smith Street Band

The Smith Street Band
Chris from iconic Melbourne 4-piece The Smith Street Band phoned in to chat about their new record More Scared Of You Than You Are Of Me, epic national tours and a cheeky round of cricket with The Darkness and Violent Soho?

Photo by Ian Laidlaw.
Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E7 – 17/3/17.

March 22nd 2017
