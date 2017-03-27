1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

New and Approved: Spoon

Britt, Rob and Jim of legendary American rock band Spoon joined Ro in studio to discuss their new record Hot Thoughts, shows in basements and some of the strangest places they’ve heard their songs.

Photo by Zackery Michael.
Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E7 – 24/3/17.

March 27th 2017
