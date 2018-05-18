1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

NEW AND APPROVED: Superorganism

Jack and Matilda spoke to Ruby from Superorganism ahead of their visit for Splendour in the Grass later in the year. Hear about how the eight-piece was formed and how they recorded their eclectic debut album in a cosy London share house.

 

 

Superorganism are playing at 170 Russell on Sunday 22nd July, supported by G Flip. Tickets are on sale now. 

May 18th 2018
