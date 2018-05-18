SYN 90.7
NEW AND APPROVED: Superorganism
Jack and Matilda spoke to Ruby from Superorganism ahead of their visit for Splendour in the Grass later in the year. Hear about how the eight-piece was formed and how they recorded their eclectic debut album in a cosy London share house.
Superorganism are playing at 170 Russell on Sunday 22nd July, supported by G Flip. Tickets are on sale now.
