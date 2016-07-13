1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

New & Approved: The Goon Sax IV (01.07.16)

Ahead of their show at the NGV, Louis Forster from The Goon Sax had a chat to Amy about his childhood desire to be a hairdresser, performing love songs in front of their subjects, and pretending to know about art.

Amy Hall
Producer

July 13th 2016
