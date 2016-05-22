SYN 90.7
New & Approved: Tired Lion IV (20.05.16)
Ahead of Tired Lion’s Melbourne show, Amy had a chat to Matt from the band about their new single ‘Not My Friends’, TV shows from their youth, and playing Glastonbury.
