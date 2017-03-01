SYN 90.7
New and Approved: Warpaint
Stella and Emily from iconic indie rock band Warpaint joined Ro in studio on the day of their Melbourne show. They talked new record Heads Up and their experience on tour so far.
Photo by Ro Flack.
Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E4 – 24/2/17.
More by New and Approved
New and Approved: My Echo
Brenton from My Echo phoned in to talk about the long road to their debut album Brothers (set to drop on March 3rd). We also […]
New and Approved: PVT
Dave from iconic Australian electronic band PVT phoned in to take us through their latest record New Spirit and give an insight into how […]
New and Approved: Broadway Sounds
A couple of hours before their hometown show at Melbourne’s Gasometer Hotel, Andrew from the glorious Broadway Sounds phoned in. We talked […]