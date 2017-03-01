1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

New and Approved: Warpaint

Stella and Emily from iconic indie rock band Warpaint joined Ro in studio on the day of their Melbourne show. They talked new record Heads Up and their experience on tour so far.

Photo by Ro Flack.
Broadcast on New and Approved – S1E4 – 24/2/17.

March 1st 2017
