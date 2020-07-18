freestival wordpress banner

“A new experience for everyone” | Airwaves Festival on freestival

Cindy, Event Director of Airwaves Festival, joins me on freestival to detail how it came together, the joy in seeing hundreds of people decked out in space-themed costumes, and how volunteering is one of the best ways to support live music events (especially for those with limited funds available).

If you’d like to get involved, submit music, or even ask a few questions, email Imogen at [email protected] or get in touch via Facebook and Instagram.

freestival airs Saturdays 6pm AEST on SYN 90.7FM & DAB+ in Melbourne, SYN via radio streaming services, and syn.org.au worldwide.

Playlist

  1. I Haven't Done A Thing Today - Sahara Beck
  2. Can't Get Enough - Bugs
  3. Call Me Home - The Dreggs
  4. Stress Me Out - Stevie Jean
  5. Pub Feed - The Chats
  6. Savage Sunday - Being Jane Lane
  7. Oil Painted Hill - Toxic Fox
  8. Moments - Mango, Horatio Luna
Imo

July 18th 2020
