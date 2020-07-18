“A new experience for everyone” | Airwaves Festival on freestival

Cindy, Event Director of Airwaves Festival, joins me on freestival to detail how it came together, the joy in seeing hundreds of people decked out in space-themed costumes, and how volunteering is one of the best ways to support live music events (especially for those with limited funds available).

If you’d like to get involved, submit music, or even ask a few questions, email Imogen at [email protected] or get in touch via Facebook and Instagram.

freestival airs Saturdays 6pm AEST on SYN 90.7FM & DAB+ in Melbourne, SYN via radio streaming services, and syn.org.au worldwide.