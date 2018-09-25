Metro Trains to use drones to keep eye on graffiti vandals over grand final weekend

Metro Trains is taking a new, hi-tech approach towards stopping graffiti vandals.

The public transport giant will use drones to spot vandals and trespassers across Melbourne’s rail network during the upcoming grand final weekend.

The drones will be used on specific sections of the network to respond to incidents, with data sent back to the Metro control centre and passed on to police.

Public Transport Minister Jacinta Allan said the drones would be used to improve public safety and keep the network moving during major events.

“This eye-in-the-sky technology is making sure that we can see what is going on across the network to both get on top of issues like new graffiti … and it’s also about making sure that we’re keeping our network safe,” she told reporters in Melbourne on Monday.

“We know that graffiti vandals cause a lot of frustration for passengers across the network. It’s unsightly and it’s also incredibly unsafe, so the use of this thermal imaging technology that we have means we can get on top of it.”

Victoria Police Detective Inspector Andrew Gustke said the new technology should be viewed as a warning to people planning to target the rail network.

“These criminals are being watched,” he said.

“We have the availability of several different aerial platforms … and we will pull them out on a needs basis.”

The drones have already been used to keep an eye on the crowds at public events such as White Night and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The drones join a helicopter and 9,000 CCTV cameras at stations and in trains in keeping Melburnians safe across the network.

