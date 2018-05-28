The new, high-tech way Melbourne beggars are asking for spare change

Credit: PSFK.com.

Beggars asking for money are a common sight on Melbourne streets.

But it seems the homeless now has a new way of asking for spare change.

Apparently, they’re carrying their own eftpos machines — yep, Melb beggars have gone all high-tech!

 

Credit: Sharnelle Vella, Twitter.

Sharnelle Vella was confronted by a homeless man carrying an eftpos machine, Credit:  Twitter.

 

Seven News court reporter Sharnelle Vella took to Twitter at the weekend, revealing she was confronted by a beggar carrying one of the machines.

 

 

Vella spoke to 3AW Breakfast this morning, telling Ross and John exactly how it happened.

He asked “do you have a dollar?’ and I genuinely didn’t have any cash on me and I didn’t, and he pulled out an eftpos machine and said I can take it on card too,” she said.

“At that point I died at my table,” she added.

 

 

“I said ‘Oh, nah, I’m OK’ and he went on to the next table.”

Vella said the beggar had a smirk on his face as he produced the machine, which she says was “definitely on”.

Image Credit: PSFK.com.

