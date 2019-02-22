New measles case triggers public health warning in Melbourne

A teenage boy with measles has sparked a public health warning in Melbourne after visiting numerous shopping areas across the city.

The teen attends RMIT University and lives in central Melbourne, Victoria’s Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton said on Friday, confirming the patient is being treated in isolation.

In the 10 days before Friday the boy visited the shopping areas, a cinema and used public transport.

He is the third Melbourne measles case reported this month.

Measles, which spreads through the air by respiratory droplets produced from coughing or sneezing, can be dangerous, leading to pneumonia and other serious complications that require hospitalisation.

Symptoms include fever, general discomfort, runny nose, dry cough, sore and red eyes, red and bluish spots inside the mouth and a red and blotchy skin rash that appears first on the face and spreads to the body.

Anyone showing any signs or symptoms is urged to visit their GP.

(with AAP)

