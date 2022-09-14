New SYN Tour dates announced!

Are you 12 to 25 years old and interested in making radio? Join us at SYN HQ for a free tour of our studios and offices! ✨

Guests will learn about SYN’s training offerings, programming structure, and our workshops and events.

Contact Laura at [email protected] for more information, or go right ahead and book below!

Anyone aged 12-26 is welcome to attend, plus any parents of 12-17 year olds!

SYN has exciting opportunities coming up for 12-15 year-olds, international students, and journalism students over the summer holidays. Please inquire if you identify with one of these groups and wish to start your broadcasting journey at SYN.

LOCATION

SYN HQ, RMIT City Campus

Building 12, Level 3, Room 97,

402 Swanston Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

▶ How to get to SYN

If the widget above does not work, click here to book.