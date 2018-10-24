A new trailer for Mary Poppins Returns has dropped, and it’s so supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Sorry, we just had to go there.

The sequel to the 1964 Disney classic stars Emily Blunt in the lead role made famous by Dame Julie Andrews and features deep-sea exploration, lively animation and a magical new musical number.

Mary Poppins Returns, in Australian cinemas from January 1, sees Poppins returning to the Banks household 25 years after caring for Michael and his sister Jane to bring joy to his children who are grieving after a family tragedy.

The all-star cast includes Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Angela Lansbury and Dick Van Dyke, who was also in the original movie.

The trailer features Poppins’ trademark magic and whimsy, plus an undersea journey, a trip to an animated fairground, and a flight through the London skies.

Is coming … pic.twitter.com/rcLj6WuYeo — Mary Poppins Returns (@MaryPoppinsFilm) August 20, 2018

It also features Blunt taking the lead in one of the movie’s new musical numbers ‘Can You Imagine That?’.

The original Mary Poppins was a musical full of memorable songs such as ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’ and ‘Chim Chim Cher-ee’.

Mary Poppins Returns will be a musical as well, with Hairspray songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman contributing to the score and soundtrack.

Mary Poppins Returns is in cinemas nationally on New Year’s Day.

Image Credit: Disney.