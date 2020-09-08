Panorama Logo

New website identifies businesses using modern slavery

Modern slavery is one of the biggest forms of exploitation on the planet today, but the average Australian resident knows little about it. 

Reporter Wing Kuang spoke to CEO of Ethical Trade Alliance Lawrence Christoffelsz and CEO of Xugar digital agency Sagar Sethi about the website they developed for Australians to identify brands which use modern slave labour for their products.

Lawrence Christoffelsz, CEO of Ethical Trade Alliance
Sagar Sethi, CEO of Xugar Digital Agency

Wing Kuang

September 8th 2020
