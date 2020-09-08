On Air
New website identifies businesses using modern slavery
Modern slavery is one of the biggest forms of exploitation on the planet today, but the average Australian resident knows little about it.
Reporter Wing Kuang spoke to CEO of Ethical Trade Alliance Lawrence Christoffelsz and CEO of Xugar digital agency Sagar Sethi about the website they developed for Australians to identify brands which use modern slave labour for their products.
Guests
Lawrence Christoffelsz, CEO of Ethical Trade Alliance
Sagar Sethi, CEO of Xugar Digital Agency
Contributors
Wing Kuang
Panorama
September 8th 2020
