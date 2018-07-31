SYN Podcasts
What The News – Ep #1 – Phllie Snags, Snake Cafes & ‘Shyte’ Chocolate
Hosted by Sam Menhennet & Brent Watkinson. What The News is a weekly wrap up of all the weird, strange and just plain bizarre news you may have missed and more. Sam & Brent attempt to make some sense out of it! Keep up to date with us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. @WhatTheNewsPod #WhatTheNews.
Stories from this weeks episode:
- Burger King offer free Whoppers for life and £35,000 to women who get impregnated by a World Cup player
-
Inside Tokyo’s snake cafe where you can sip a coffee with a slithery reptile at your feet
- Philadelphia Phillies baseball fan shot in face with hot dog as mascot fires sausages from oversized cannon
- Egypt’s mystery 2000-year-old sarcophagus tomb OPENED and it could be Alexander the Great
- ‘Shyte’ chocolate bar mocked because of its crap sounding name
- Selfie foam portraits the new social media carrot for Brisbane coffee drinkers