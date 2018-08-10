SYN Podcasts
What The News – Ep #2 – Shark Theft, Fat Tourists & Donkeys
Hosted by Sam Menhennet & Brent Watkinson. What The News is a weekly wrap up of all the weird, strange and just plain bizarre news you may have missed and more. Sam & Brent attempt to make some sense out of it! Keep up to date with us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. @WhatTheNewsPod #WhatTheNews.
Subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify & Stitcher.
Download the episode below!
Stories from this weeks episode:
- Thieves stole aquarium’s shark by disguising it as a baby
- Man with world’s longest fingernails gets them cut after 66 years
- White rabbit spotted travelling around London using Tube and buses
- Fat tourists leave Greek island donkeys Crippled
- Rat breaches bank ATM in India, eats $24,000 worth of cash
- Florida man wielding live gator chases people in convenience store
Viral Video of The Week:
Sam Menhennet
August 10th 2018Read more by Sam Menhennet
Category: Audio, Audio, News and Commentary
Topics: Comedy, News
Tags: Australia, Brent Watkinson, Comedy, comedy podcast, Fat Tourists & Donkeys, Kiki Challenge, Liam Gallagher FIsh, Longest Fingernails, melbourne, News, podcast, Rabbit Spotted on Public Transport, Rat breaches ATM, Sam Menhennet, satire, Stories, story, Thieves steal shark, What The News
More by What The News
What The News – Ep #1 – Phllie Snags, Snake Cafes & ‘Shyte’ Chocolate
Hosted by Sam Menhennet & Brent Watkinson. What The News is a weekly wrap up of all the weird, strange and just […]