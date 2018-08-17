SYN Podcasts
What The News – Ep #3 – Fake Zebras & Drive Thru Funerals
Hosted by Sam Menhennet & Brent Watkinson. What The News is a weekly wrap up of all the weird, strange and just plain bizarre news you may have missed and more. Sam & Brent attempt to make some sense out of it! Keep up to date with us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. @WhatTheNewsPod #WhatTheNews.
Stories from this weeks episode:
- Car wash in river a total wash-out
- Cairo Zoo Denies Its Zebras Are Really Donkeys With Painted Stripes
- A Romanian court has ruled that a man is dead, even though he’s clearly alive
- Mourn-and-go: This company has launched a drive-through funeral service
- Who let the goats out? Runaway herd invades Idaho neighborhood
- Elderly men escape from nursing home for German heavy metal festival
Viral Video of The Week:
Sam Menhennet
August 17th 2018Read more by Sam Menhennet
